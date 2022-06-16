Columbus reaches 100-degrees for first time since Oct. 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You know it’s hot outside when your sweat is sweating. In fact, in the past few weeks, a majority of our high temperatures have been hotter than average - some even close to record-breaking!

We had our first real string of 90 degree days on Memorial Day through the first few days of June - and since the heat has been building.

Almanac's past high temps in Columbus (Source: WTVM Weather)

We reached the triple digits Wednesday for the first time since October 2019, according to Storm Team 9. And it felt much hotter after factoring in the humidity -- 111 degrees; this is also known as the heat index.

First 100-degree day in Columbus (Source: WTVM Weather)

According to News Leader 9 Meteorologist Tyler Allender, Mother Nature is feeling ‘flirty’ with us - next week we could get close to or exceed 100 on any given day, even though the heat index will be lower than what we have seen so far this week.

Extreme heat and humidity facts (Source: WTVM Weather)

Tyler says the Chattahoochee Valley will see a short break in the heat and humidity by Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s, and feeling more that because of the lower humidity. The heat and humidity should build again the next week!

Until then, stay cool friends!

