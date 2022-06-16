Business Break
Drier on Thursday; Making a Run at 100 Degrees at Times in the Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Numerous showers and storms impacted the area on Wednesday, but our rain coverage should be a lot lower as we head into Thursday. Highs will once again have a chance to climb into the upper 90s or low 100s during the afternoon, and the feels like temperatures will be 105-110 at times. Friday will feature similar temperatures but a better chance at some showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. We’ll keep an eye on it, since any storms this time of year could feature high winds, lightning, and small hail. Drier air will filter in for Father’s Day weekend - highs will be in the mid and upper 90s on Saturday, but look for mid 90s by Sunday. Rain chances will be very near zero. Looking at next week, the humidity values won’t be as bad - however, temperatures will stay just as hot with plenty of folks finding their way to the upper 90s and lower 100s. Get ready for the heat to stick around!

