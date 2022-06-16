Economic impact of Juneteeth in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Juneteenth celebrations are in full swing, and many businesses are hoping to cash in from the festivities.

This is the first year Juneteenth will be celebrated as a national holiday, and black business owners in the Chattahoochee Valley area are taking advantage of what Columbus offers. Tuesday, more than 30 Black-owned businesses participated in an economic empowerment opportunity.

“Small business owners and nonprofit organizations were able to apply for roughly $500,000 worth of American risky planning grant dollars. That is an amazing opportunity for our small business owners,” District 4 City Councilor said.

Many companies are already capitalizing on the potential economic boost. Some Black businesses are stocking up on Juneteenth apparel and gear.

“Lately it has been Juneteenth has kind of been taken away from I feel like the Black-owned business but together as community we can get back what’s ours,” said Nikole Pollard.

Jaylin Hubbard, the owner of love at first bite, says Juneteenth should represent unity in the black community.

“I feel like Juneteenth is something that supposed to bring us closer together, and we all support each other in ways that we don’t do on a regular even though I just wanted to ask him more often throughout our lives.”

Juneteenth is a holiday that marks the end of 200+ years of slavery, bondage, and abuse of African Americans. It is a celebration of resilience on June 19th.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.