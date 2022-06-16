Business Break
Family escapes house fire on 3rd Ave. in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is safe after a house fire on Third Avenue.

According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire was in the 4200 block of Third Ave. The family of four made it out safe, however, Chief Shull says the house is a total loss.

Chief Shull says one of the family members, who is around 5-years-old, woke up the parent of the house and saved everyone’s lives.

It’s unknown at this time what started the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

