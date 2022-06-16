Business Break
Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood

Former Columbus couple talks on Yellowstone floods
Former Columbus couple talks on Yellowstone floods
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family that was once living in Columbus decided to trade it all in for the RV-travel life.

Rick and Taylor were working at an RV camp in Yellowstone before the snow melted and rain kept falling - causing detrimental flooding to the national park.

The couple says they saw the river rising starting on Sunday and realized on Monday morning ‘something bad’ was happening upstream. Hear what they have to say about the flooding below:

Full interview below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

