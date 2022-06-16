Business Break
The Heat Continues....

Allie Ann’s Forecast
((Source: WTVM))
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeling the heat once again in the Fountain City with temperatures reaching the upper 90s again today and that heat will  continue on into tomorrow. Temperatures will climb from the low of 77 in the morning to a high of 98 by the evening hours Friday  There is a chance of scattered showers tomorrow evening that will cool us off a degree or two.  Moving into the weekend, there will be a shift in weather patterns to kick off Saturday.  That rain chance dropping off  to start the weekend as conditions in the Valley begin to dry out! The humidity that has plagued us all week will begin to move out of our area Saturday evening, leaving dry and sunny conditions so you can “beat the heat” by the pool on  Father’s Day.  Temperatures will still be HOT this weekend with a high of 98 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday.  Looking ahead into the work week, the Valley is expecting another warm week as temperatures are going to persist in the upper 90s.  Fortunately,  we are starting the week off sunny and dry.  That chance of rain looking to creep back in later next week on Wednesday.

