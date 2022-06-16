Business Break
The heat and humidity just won’t quit

Tyler’s forecast
Extreme heat and humidity is back again Thursday with fewer storms the rest of the workweek.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t expect any big change to the weather pattern when it comes to the extreme heat even though we will notice humidity relief by the second half of the weekend. In turn, we will also see less rain in the coming days! We hit 100° officially in Columbus Wednesday for the first time since October 4, 2019. We’ll be very close again Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs at least in the upper 90s across most of the Chattahoochee Valley, feeling like 100 to 110° when you factor in the humidity. Fewer storms are anticipated Thursday though with only isolated (20% coverage) later in the day and into the early evening. A couple more storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening (around 30% coverage) as a front approaches. This should pave the way for some subtle changes over the weekend. More sun than clouds as we dry out; we may have just a stray shower Saturday. By late Saturday and Sunday, a lot of the humidity will get knocked out of the air compared to what we’ve had lately. Highs Father’s Day reach 92 to 95° but the key is it will actually feel closer to 90° instead of the triple digits. That won’t last long though. As the thermometer climbs into the upper 90s to near 100 again by Monday or Tuesday, humidity will inch its way up again with feels like temperatures mostly between 100 and 105° through most of next week.

