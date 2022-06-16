Business Break
LaGrange teen awarded scholarship from Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition is underway.

The 90 candidates will be in town for the rest of the week.

We are a few steps closer to discovering who will next be Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.

However, before then, several scholarships have already been awarded.

Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen, Charlie Key of LaGrange, Georgia, won a $200 scholarship during the first night of preliminary competition.

Key is 16 years old and says she is thankful to have won the scholarship from the Miss America organization.

“It feels secure, because college is something that is extremely important to m. My dream school is Baylor University so I want to go there and pursue a degree in Christian ministry and possibly a minor in journalism.”

There are two more nights of preliminary competition, with the final night of the competition Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

