Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More shoppers heading back to in-person stores rather than online

Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.
Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are back to shopping the old-fashioned way: in-person.

Last month, online retail sales rose 2.2% compared to May 2021, according to Mastercard.

However, in-store purchases jumped up 13.4%.

Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big-ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

Another reason for the rise of in-store shopping is that many people want to get out after largely being locked inside the house during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday.
Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Valley
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus
The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Person found shot at Lanett church
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus

Latest News

A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts
FILE: Sue Bird smiles during a Team USA game at the Tokyo Olympics on April 1, 2021. Bird...
WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron watch debris as...
Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
Abbott has halted baby formula production at its Sturgis, Michigan, plant after severe storms...
Production at bedeviled baby formula factory halted by storm