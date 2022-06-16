Preliminaries for Miss Georgia kicked off at RiverCenter in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A good thing for our local economy has been the movie being filmed and the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition.

It’s the event’s 77th year, and tonight the Competition Preliminaries kicked off.

Ladies from across Georgia dressed in their best as they took to the Bill Head Theatre stage at the RiverCenter.

Tonight candidate answered questions from the panel.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition’s 90 candidates will be in town for the rest of the week.

They are vying for over $70,000 in scholarship money.

Crowning will be Saturday night.

Miss Georgia will compete for the title of Miss American in late 2022, but the official date has not been set.

