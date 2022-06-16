Proposed legislation by Senator Raphael Warnock could make Columbus as technology hub

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dr. Kimberly Shaw has taught physics for 20 years.

Her most recent role at Columbus State University is also helping teachers give young students the highest level of exposure to science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.

“These are some of the foundational skills that many jobs have in our workforce, and those are becoming more necessary for a lot of jobs,” says Shaw.

Jobs are needed in Columbus, which is why U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is introducing legislation to help build stem programs, specifically Columbus State University.

“Smaller school like Columbus State can get their share of research and development dollars. It means that our young people have exposure to the kind of stem jobs and steam opportunities that we need to see,” says U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

It’s legislation Dr. Shaw can use in her classroom when teaching her students.

Shaw also says when people ask her ‘when will I use math again?’ she has the answer to the equation in a list of careers.

“Welders, nurses, doctors, people use science and math in their everyday lives,” says Shaw.

Warnock says all secondary students need access to this legislation.

“Well stem is about the future, and we need to ensure that our students at the secondary level have access to what they need, and we need to make sure students at Columbus State have access to research and development,” says Warnock.

