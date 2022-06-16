Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. sees biggest increase in interest rates by Federal Reserve in nearly 30 years

(rattanakun via canva)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by the biggest margin in nearly 30 years.

This time it’s by three-quarters of a percentage point in hopes of curbing inflation.

The move comes after a worse-than-expected inflation report.

The most significant interest rate increase since 1994 will impact people paying off credit, debit, student loans or car payments.

Economists hope that more people will spend less as prices for everyday items continuously go up.

Even with the increase, one economist told News Leader 9 that it may be a while before the economy turns around.

“Interest rate hikes tend to slow the economy down with a lag of about 12 months to 18 months. So, inflation is not likely to come down until the economy slows.”

Wells Fargo Senior Economist Mark Vitner says with that in mind, it could be a year before the interest rate hike impacts the economy.

In the meantime, other experts say be prepared to spend more when making minimum payments.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday.
Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Valley
Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Person found shot at Lanett church
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
Judge James McGlaun, a longtime probate judge for the Unified Government of...
Longtime Chattahoochee County probate judge dies

Latest News

The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing
Sabre Finance
Auburn partners with Sabre Finance to help startup businesses
Columbus mayor, Skip Henderson holds first State of the City address
Millions coming to Columbus to help small businesses, non-profits
Why Georgia gas prices may still increase until mid-June