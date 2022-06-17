Business Break
Auburn community leaders raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee Co.

Auburn community leaders host Great Futures Gala benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs
Auburn community leaders host Great Futures Gala benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs(Source: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn community leaders gathered last night for an incredible cause. The Great Futures Gala raises money annually for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County.

Hosts Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller teamed up with Auburn Basketball greats to show their support for the youth in Lee County.

Here’s what they had to say about the importance of the Boys & Girls Clubs in our area.

“Where would all these kids go? A place they can be challenged and welcomed. An environment they can be safe,” said Auburn Men’s Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl. “And we’re making that happen tonight. We’ve got great kids. We’ve got to take care of our kids first.”

”Well anytime you come back to the loveliest village on the plains, it’s always something that brings smiles to you,” said SEC Network analyst Daymeon Fishback. “But the fact that you’re able to do this for such a positive cause and knowing that you’re making an impact on young people is something that I know Coach Pearl and Coach Harris and myself are all passionate about. We are just looking forward to doing the best that we can and seeing how much money we can raise for the boys and girls club.

The Gala, held at the Gogue Performing Arts Center outdoor amphitheater, featured a live band and tasteful dishes from local East Alabama restaurants.

