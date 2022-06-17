Beloved Chatt-A-Hoots mascot celebrates 2nd birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Goldie’s party and he can dance if he wants to - and he will!

There’s a birthday party tonight for the beloved Goldie of the Chatt-A-Hoots for his second birthday.

Our morning crew had a mini birthday party for Goldie and the Game Night Operations Manager Jaden Krueger.

The full party is below:

Tickets are on sale now - and kids are half-price! To buy tickets, click HERE.

