Beloved Chatt-A-Hoots mascot celebrates 2nd birthday
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Goldie’s party and he can dance if he wants to - and he will!
There’s a birthday party tonight for the beloved Goldie of the Chatt-A-Hoots for his second birthday.
Our morning crew had a mini birthday party for Goldie and the Game Night Operations Manager Jaden Krueger.
The full party is below:
Tickets are on sale now - and kids are half-price! To buy tickets, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.