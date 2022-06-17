Business Break
Beloved Chatt-A-Hoots mascot celebrates 2nd birthday

Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots
Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots((Source: Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Goldie’s party and he can dance if he wants to - and he will!

There’s a birthday party tonight for the beloved Goldie of the Chatt-A-Hoots for his second birthday.

Our morning crew had a mini birthday party for Goldie and the Game Night Operations Manager Jaden Krueger.

The full party is below:

Tickets are on sale now - and kids are half-price! To buy tickets, click HERE.

Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full Figured Alabama Pageant
Beloved Chatt-A-Hoots mascot celebrates 2nd birthday
Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant
