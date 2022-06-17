Business Break
Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County holds annual fundraising gala

(PRNewswire)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn community leaders gathered tonight for an incredible cause.

The Great Futures Gala raises money annually for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County.

Hosts Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller teamed up with Aubrun Basketball greats to show their support for the youth in Lee County.

Here’s what they had to say about the importance of the Boys and Girls Clubs in the area.

Auburn Men’s Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl said, “Where would all these kids go? A place they can be challenged and welcomed. An environment they can be safe. And we’re making that happen tonight. We’ve got great kids. We’ve got to take care of our kids first.”

SEC Network analyst Daymeon Fishback added, “Well anytime you come back to the loveliest village on the plains, it’s always something that brings smiles to you. But the fact that you’re able to do this for such a positive cause and knowing that you’re making an impact on young people is something that I know Coach Pearl and Coach Harris and myself are all passionate about. We are just looking forward to doing the best that we can and seeing how much money we can raise for the boys and girls club.”

The gala was held at the Gogue Performing Arts Center Outdoor Amphitheatre. It also featured a live band and tasteful dishes from local East Alabama restaurants.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

