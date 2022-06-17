The Color Purple presents opening night at Columbus Springer Opera House

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ historic Springer Opera House presented the musical The Color Purple tonight for its opening night.

It was a packed house as the all-African American cast took the stage to perform the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Director and choreographer Keith Patrick McCoy, the newly named resident artist of Springer, says The Color Purple is a story of hope and the healing power of love.

He hopes everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will come out and experience the musical’s beauty and exceptional talent.

The Color Purple continues through Sunday, June 26.

