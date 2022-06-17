Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Color Purple presents opening night at Columbus Springer Opera House

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ historic Springer Opera House presented the musical The Color Purple tonight for its opening night.

It was a packed house as the all-African American cast took the stage to perform the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Director and choreographer Keith Patrick McCoy, the newly named resident artist of Springer, says The Color Purple is a story of hope and the healing power of love.

He hopes everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will come out and experience the musical’s beauty and exceptional talent.

The Color Purple continues through Sunday, June 26.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday.
Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Valley
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus
Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Person found shot at Lanett church
Paralyzed woman dies following Wednesday house fire in Phenix City

Latest News

Columbus Public Library holds Juneteenth art and fashion event
Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County holds annual fundraising gala
Two organizations partner to roll out free counseling to military vets in Alabama
Two organizations partner to roll out free counseling to military vets in Alabama
LaGrange teen awarded scholarship from Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition