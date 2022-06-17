Business Break
Columbus Public Library holds Juneteenth art and fashion event

(WILX)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Annual Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee is underway.

Today the Columbus Public Library held the June 16 Celebration of Art and Fashion.

This exhibit highlighted the clothing and stories of African American women between 1890 and 1963.

Today’s Aflac exhibition was done by the artist Kenneth Green.

There were even people in attendance connected to tonight’s exhibit, family members of those who wore the garments.

“People are excited, and they actually connect to this exhibit. We had family members present during the presentation,” said City CouncilwomanToyia Tucker.

Columbus Civic Center Director Ron Landers added, “I’m just grateful for the library systems and Kenneth Green and Aflac and just this community. I mean, this is a testament to this community, and this is amazing.”

President Biden signed federal legislation that made June 19 of each year a federal holiday in recognition of Juneteenth.

The Columbus Juneteenth Jubilee runs through June 20.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

