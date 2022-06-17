Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders

Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teacher is behind bars after allegedly being involved in sexual misconduct with a student.

On April 11, the Muscogee County School District reported to the Columbus Police Department that an educator had been involved in sexual misconduct with a student at Jordan High School.

The case was assigned to the Investigative Services Sexual Assault Unit for an investigation. The investigation resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Kendrea Hardison.

On June 16, Hardison surrendered to Columbus police. She was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Hardison is charged with the following two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, a felony violation of Georgia law.

In Recorder’s Court, Hardison pleaded not guilty.

Conditions included a stay away order from Jordan Vocational High School and stay away from two unnamed individuals.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus
Former Columbus couple talks on Yellowstone floods
Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday.
Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Valley

Latest News

Auburn community leaders host Great Futures Gala benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs
Auburn community leaders raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee Co.
RUN THE RACE: Single Mom in Columbus Solo Runs 277 Miles Across Georgia
RUN THE RACE: Single Mom in Columbus Solo Runs 277 Miles Across Georgia
RUN THE RACE: Single Mom in Columbus Solo Runs 277 Miles Across Georgia
RUN THE RACE: Single Mom in Columbus Solo Runs 277 Miles Across Georgia
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 3 people killed following shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church