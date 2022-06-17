Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teacher is behind bars after allegedly being involved in sexual misconduct with a student.

On April 11, the Muscogee County School District reported to the Columbus Police Department that an educator had been involved in sexual misconduct with a student at Jordan High School.

The case was assigned to the Investigative Services Sexual Assault Unit for an investigation. The investigation resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Kendrea Hardison.

On June 16, Hardison surrendered to Columbus police. She was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Hardison is charged with the following two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, a felony violation of Georgia law.

In Recorder’s Court, Hardison pleaded not guilty.

Conditions included a stay away order from Jordan Vocational High School and stay away from two unnamed individuals.

