Drying Out for the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another rainy week coming to a close here in the Valley as isolated showers will move through our area this evening into the early morning hours of Saturday. This will be the last of the rain we see until later next week as things are finally beginning to dry out. Saturday starts the weekend off strong with clouds clearing out around noon to grant us clear skies and a high temperature of 96! But be wary as the humidity hasn’t completely left us which will make it feel like it is 103 outside tomorrow. Sunday is shaping to be an even prettier day than Saturday with the dewpoints DROPPING leaving us high and dry. Sunday we feel the absence of the humidity as the high is to be 94 but the feels like temperature will feel around 89! If you have any big Juneteenth or Father’s Day plans, you can count on the weather conditions being absolutely incredible with warm temperatures, low humidity, and most importantly sunny skies! These conditions will continue on into the start of the work week because the forecast for Monday and Tuesday will be for sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid 90s. Make plans for ways to “beat the heat” as temperatures will potentially hit the triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure to have your umbrella ready as the rain chances returns Thursday and continues into the weekend.

