GBI director shares warning signs of elder abuse

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, state officials are reminding the public about red flags to watch out for.

This type of abuse typically affects seniors 65 and older, about 14 to 15 percent of Georgians.

Most of these cases investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation involve financial exploitation. Experts believe that is the case since this age group is typically financially stable.

The Director of the GBI, Vic Reynolds, says warning signs to pay attention to are random, unexplained bruises or if a senior seem withdrawn. Another big red flag to watch is strangers showing up, controlling finances and daily activities.

“We decided as an agency to craft out some specialized units within the GBI to address this issue. We have a very specialized unit that works a number of different types of cases. And by that, I mean trafficking cases of some sort, and we attach the elder abuse cases to that trafficking unit,” said Reynolds.

He adds that the GBI has a financial investigative unit that works very closely with elder abuse cases.

He encourages anyone noticing these red flags to call 911, law enforcement or adult protective services.

