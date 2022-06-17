Girls Inc. in Columbus holds first celebration in honor of Juneteenth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of young girls in our area are getting the chance to celebrate Juneteenth.

Girls Inc. in Columbus held its first celebration today in honor of the federal holiday.

The girls sang and learned about the historical meaning of the holiday.

They also had a step team along with the reading of poetry.

Program Director Errykka Dupass says this is an opportunity to give young girls a chance to learn about all cultures.

“Girls Inc. is celebration our Juneteenth celebration this year. this is our first celebration and we just want the girls to know who they are, to embrace equality, justice for all and in the African American community across the world.”

The program also included a reading on the history of Juneteeth.

