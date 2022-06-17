Business Break
The heat continues with a little relief sliding in over the weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Get set to sweat again today. As a front swings through from north to south Saturday, it will...
Get set to sweat again today. As a front swings through from north to south Saturday, it will usher in a noticeable drop in humidity by late Saturday and Sunday.(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get set to sweat again today. As a front swings through from north to south Saturday, it will usher in a noticeable drop in humidity by late Saturday and Sunday! We’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Friday. We max out in the mid to upper 90s with a feels like temperature around 105° this afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are in the forecast mainly between 3 PM and 10 PM ET and some of them could pack a punch. Some clouds Saturday and a slight chance of a shower early in the day should give way to increasing sunshine later in the day and a good north breeze. Still very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. You’ll start to notice a lot of the humidity gets knocked out of the air by Saturday night and Sunday. Lows early Sunday reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be a sunny and hot Father’s Day with highs mostly between 90 and 94. However, the heat index will be closer to 90, instead of 100-110. We are expecting of plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week with the extreme heat returning as temperatures max out in the upper 90s and lower 100s, especially Tuesday through Thursday. While humidity doesn’t appear to be as high as it’s been this week, it will still feel like 100 to 105 during the afternoon and early evening. The rain chance may start to creep back into the picture as early as Thursday or Friday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

