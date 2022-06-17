Business Break
Judge finds one suspect guilty in 2020 murder of Travis Henry

A Pine Ridge man found guilty
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of four suspects in a 2020 murder has been found guilty.

20-year-old Lydell Maynard Sparks went on trial this week for the murder of Travis Henry.

A Superior Court judge found him guilty on the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Armed robbery
  • Possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime
  • Transfer of firearm by a convicted felony
  • Aggravated assault

Henry was shot and killed on 17th Avenue and Nina Street in Columbus in late June last year.

According to authorities, Sparks is a validated member of the Gangster Disciples.

18-year-old Kalaya Sumter, 21-year-old Terreona Horton and 26-year-old Wayman McMillian were also arrested in connection to the murder.

However, there are no updates on their case at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

