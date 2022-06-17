Judge finds one suspect guilty in 2020 murder of Travis Henry
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of four suspects in a 2020 murder has been found guilty.
20-year-old Lydell Maynard Sparks went on trial this week for the murder of Travis Henry.
A Superior Court judge found him guilty on the following charges:
- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime
- Transfer of firearm by a convicted felony
- Aggravated assault
Henry was shot and killed on 17th Avenue and Nina Street in Columbus in late June last year.
According to authorities, Sparks is a validated member of the Gangster Disciples.
18-year-old Kalaya Sumter, 21-year-old Terreona Horton and 26-year-old Wayman McMillian were also arrested in connection to the murder.
However, there are no updates on their case at this time.
