Judge finds one suspect guilty in 2020 murder of Travis Henry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of four suspects in a 2020 murder has been found guilty.

20-year-old Lydell Maynard Sparks went on trial this week for the murder of Travis Henry.

A Superior Court judge found him guilty on the following charges:

Murder

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime

Transfer of firearm by a convicted felony

Aggravated assault

Henry was shot and killed on 17th Avenue and Nina Street in Columbus in late June last year.

According to authorities, Sparks is a validated member of the Gangster Disciples.

18-year-old Kalaya Sumter, 21-year-old Terreona Horton and 26-year-old Wayman McMillian were also arrested in connection to the murder.

However, there are no updates on their case at this time.

