Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The man charged with manslaughter in the crash that killed Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, is back behind bars.

The May 25, 2019 crash claimed the life of Rod & Paula Bramblett, 53 and 52 respectively, on Shug Jordan Pkwy. near W. Samford Ave.

Court documents revealed that Taylor’s 2011 Jeep Cherokee Laredo was accelerating from 89 mph to 91 mph, with no signs of any braking, at the time of the crash.

A toxicology report confirmed that marijuana was present in Taylor’s system at the time of the accident.

Taylor, who was 16 at the time, initially reported to police that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

On June 16, 2022, Auburn police arrested 19-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor on felony warrants - charging him with six counts of possession of child pornography.

The arrest stems from Auburn police and members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiating an investigation on June 7. Taylor was developed as a suspect, and after the execution of a search warrant and collection of other related evidence, he was arrested and charged.

Taylor was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $60,000 bond.

