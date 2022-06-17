Business Break
Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full Figured Alabama Pageant

By Tiffany Maddox
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus TO participant IN the Miss Georgia and miss Georgia teen Competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist.

Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty fashion and women loving themselves at any size. Including one contestant from East Alabama. Kayla Scullin’s, is a mom and wife of 3 from Opelika who’s participating in the pageant.

She told News Leader 9 her platform is mental health. She told NL9 how important it is for all women to celebrate themselves.

“No matter your size or how you look, you can do anything you put your mind to,” Miss Full Figured Alabama Delegate Kalaigh Sullins. “I just had a baby 2 years ago and I still have baby weight. So, I just said let me go out and see if I could do it. I can’t walk away saying I didn’t try.”

Sullins said she’s ready to hit the stage to compete with her pageant sisters. She said they’ve been working together and rehearsing for months.

The 2nd Annual Ms. Full Figured Alabama Pageant is next Saturday June 25th at Troy University’s Davis Theater in Montgomery.

Sullins is still looking for sponsorship for the competition. If you’d like to show your support you can visit her Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

