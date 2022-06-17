RUN THE RACE: Single Mom in Columbus Solo Runs 277 Miles Across Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who lives in Columbus ran 277 miles – solo - in 4 1/2 days – finishing on Memorial Day weekend! Single mom and running store employee Saushia Hathaway is the latest guest on the “Run The Race” podcast.

She has been running for years but has never done a marathon before. This was her 2nd attempt to do Run Across Georgia, and did it just a few weeks ago. She talks on our pod about why she did it...how she trained, mostly on the treadmill since busy with kids...how she prepared for her nutrition...lessons learned from a rough experience the 1st time she did Run Across GA, with her “feet destroyed”...and what it was like seeing her kids and lots of friends at the finish line.

Hathaway also gives us a day-by-day breakdown of the running across GA experience, like how many miles per day, sleeping in a jeep, walking some, her crew, and fighting pain or injury - including a stress fracture she got the 3rd day she didn’t know about.

Anything extreme like that is a big mental challenge, so Hathaway explained how she kept fighting, how others helped her, and what she hopes others can get from her accomplishment. She says “anyone can do this,” if they think they can and train for it.

Her main job is mom to 2 kids, ages 6 & 7. Hathaway opens up on the podcast about the joys and challenges of motherhood, while working 2 jobs.

And how did she get into running? She was a HS sprinter where she grew up in California and now helps customers learn more about running and proper gear, especially the right shoes, but also sports bras, chafing prevention, toe socks, nutrition like gels, water backpacks, and more.

This inspirational 29-year-old woman also talks on “Run The Race” about her surprisingly quick jump into long distance running, having a strong mind for tough challenges, and what the running community means to her especially as a single mom.

With her daily struggles, Hathaway also discusses how church - which her kids love - helps get her through, after stopping to go to church with her husband, a marriage that’s now ended. Now, her kids pray and teach her.

