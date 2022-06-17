Sen. Ossoff weighs in on Senate passing historic bipartisan toxic exposure legislation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday was a big day for Georgia’s veterans as the Senate passed legislation to ensure that veterans get the lifelong care they need.

The “Honoring Our Pact Act” ensures veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan who were exposed to burn pits and toxic fumes get access through the VA for diseases associated with toxic exposure.

”As divided as politics is, as divided as Washington is, it can be hard to bring Democrats and Republicans together to get things done,” said Senator Jon Ossoff. “You know, I gave a speech on the floor of the Senate yesterday, just making the case that when the U.S. Government sends it’s armed forces into combat, we have a moral obligation to care for them when they return home. I think it’s the strength of that argument that so many of us have been making that got us to passage of this legislation.”

The pact act passed the Senate by a vote of 84 to 14. It now heads to the House of Representatives.

President Biden urges the House to swiftly pass this bill so he can sign it into law right away.

