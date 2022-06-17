Texas native helping local students with their education

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many teachers across the country are leaving the profession because of burnout. Data from a national consulting firm indicates students were five months behind in math and four months behind in reading. News Leader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs has more on a Texas native helping local students with their studies.

If you see this red Elantra in your yard and this man on your doorstep, there’s no need to panic. Brandon Perez, also known as “The Education Man,” is traveling door to door throughout Muscogee and Russell County selling at-home educational resources.

“Just to show you a little bit what I have, I got stuff for like the little kiddos. So this is my Early Learning Library. So it’s just a sample book. But the cool thing about it is that it is actually like a system of books, websites and apps,” said Perez.

Perez is actually from Texas, working with a company called Southwestern Advantage selling books throughout the summer.

“A lot of parents tell me they have like, like reading books like Dr. Seuss, and they’re fun, but they’re actually not as educational. So these are designed to be fun, educational and prepare kids for the classroom,” said Perez. “I see 30 families every single day, 300 in a week and see three thousand families all summer long.”

Perez helps private schoolers, home school families, kids with needs and even provides faith-based resources.

His work comes as many students and educators recover from a stressful school year, made worse by the pandemic. The Georgia Department of Education released a report on teacher burnout and how it’s impacting those across the state. Some problems mentioned include an increase in district-level tests, pressure, lack of support, resources and compassion.

Daleesa Simpson is one person who bought some of Perez’s products.

“Really it’s an amazing thing because number one -- especially with the pandemic and everything that’s going on around us -- bringing these books is like a good thing,” said Simpson.

She says the one thing her four children look forward too are the interactive games included.

“The computer games -- that helps my kids and that also helps a lot more kids that of course want to be on the screen or on the phone or on the computer and things like that. It’s a great thing that he’s doing,” said Simpson.

If his services are requested outside of Columbus and Phenix City, he says he'll travel to Fort Mitchell, Fort Benning and Auburn.

