Two organizations partner to roll out free counseling to military vets in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama Institute for Behavioral Health & Research partners with Centerstone Military Services are providing mental health services to local veterans in Lee and Russell County and other parts of Alabama.

PTSD, military sexual trauma, depression and anxiety are some topics they specialize in.

Twelve sessions will e covered by the organization free of charge.

“So psychotherapy provided is CBT based its cognitive-behavioral theory-based and it involves challenging cognitive distortions that that sometimes interfere with our abilities to cope with PTSD anxiety and depression and at the same time we make some behavioral modifications from those auto-responses that we make to certain stimuli so that is sasses or assist in overcoming PTSD,” said Counselor John Duffey.

This alliance is providing East Alabama Veterans with a resource that is currently unavailable through the VA.

They can contact Centerstone and request a referral for John M. Duffey to provide treatment at no cost to them.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.