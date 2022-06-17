Business Break
Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus kicks off annual Box Fan Campaign

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Rescue Mission is asking for the public’s help beating the heat.

The organization has started its annual Box Fan Campaign.

Each year, fans are given to families and individuals to help stay cool during the summer months.

Their goal is to collect a least 500 fans total.

Valley Rescue is asking to bring slightly used or even new fans to help those most vulnerable in the community beat the record heat.

“Simply bring it by our location here at 2903 second avenue. Or we have a relationship with Amazon Smiles, so if you go online to Amazon Smiles- select Valley Rescue Mission- You know, look at our Facebook Page- we have a link even on our Facebook Page specifically to a list of fans that would be beneficial to us here at the mission,” explained Greg Wilson, the marketing specialist for the organization.

If you want to donate, the Valley Rescue Mission is on 2nd Avenue in Columbus.

