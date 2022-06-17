Business Break
WATCH: Family rescued by good Samaritans after boat capsizes in Florida

11 people were rescued after their boat capsized in Florida. (HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - 11 people in Florida were saved after their boat capsized, thanks to a group of good Samaritans.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call Sunday evening that several people were stranded near Beer Can Island.

Their boat had turned upside down in the water, according to authorities.

Several people were swimming around it and that’s when a nearby boat came over and began to lift people from the water.

Everyone was rescued and brought safely back to land.

One person went to the hospital for chest pains and shortness of breath.

Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

