WHINSEC hosts change of command ceremony in Ft. Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Western Hemisphere Institute For Security Cooperation - or WHINSEC - held a change of command ceremony on Fort Benning.

The ceremony was held for outgoing Commandant Colonel John Dee Suggs, Jr. and incoming Commandant Colonel Michael Rogowski.

A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. The passing of colors, from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures the unit and its soldiers are never without official leadership. It also signifies an allegiance of soldiers to their unit’s commander.

“I think the most important goal is to maintain the great work that Colonel Suggs and Command Sergeant Major Lopez have done here at WHINSEC and ensure that this institution is known in the army as a provider of readiness - helping the army get ready for its future operations,” said Colonel Michael Rogowski, WHINSEC Commandant. “While maintaining its original mission of assisting security cooperation efforts throughout the Hemisphere.”

In following military traditions, leadership opportunities are given to those who have demonstrated the capabilities and to continue the forward progression of units.

