1 dead after Sumter Co. equippment accident

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One person is reported dead after an equipment accident that happened Friday, according to a Facebook post by Sumter County Fire Rescue(SCFR).

SCFR was dispatched at 1:36 p.m., to reports of a person pinned under heavy equipment at the Plains Experiment Station.

After officials arrived at the scene, they reported a grain bin elevator had collapsed entrapping one victim who had already been removed by facility employees.

Officials said Resuscitative efforts by SCFR and Gold Star EMS personnel were unsuccessful.

Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted on the scene.

SCFR was dispatched today, 6/17/22 at 1:36pm, to reports of a person pinned under heavy equipment at the Plains...

Posted by Sumter County Fire Rescue on Friday, June 17, 2022

