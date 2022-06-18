Business Break
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday

Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County Saturday afternoon.(Source: Sumter County Fire & Rescue)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Americus Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Lee Street and McLittle Bridge Road, according to Sumter County Fire & Rescue.

Fire officials say one of the five occupants involved in the crash was entrapped. That person was extricated within five minutes, authorities said.

All injuries parties were turned over to Gold Star EMS for treatment and transport.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, but officials say both vehicles left the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

