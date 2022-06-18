3 injured in Americus crash Saturday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Americus Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Lee Street and McLittle Bridge Road, according to Sumter County Fire & Rescue.

Fire officials say one of the five occupants involved in the crash was entrapped. That person was extricated within five minutes, authorities said.

All injuries parties were turned over to Gold Star EMS for treatment and transport.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, but officials say both vehicles left the roadway.

