Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is coming together after a student landed in the hospital’s trauma center after a severe car accident leading to his electrocution.

Dylan Pegues’ family says he possibly came into contact with a power line while trying to exit the vehicle.

A GoFundMe was set up with an original goal of $15,000. However, the donated amount has grown throughout the day to more than $27,000.

Pegues is an Auburn High School student, a well-known photographer in the area and on the Auburn High soccer team.

The exact area where the crash happened is still unclear, but we know he was airlifted to the trauma center at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

