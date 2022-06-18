Business Break
Columbus teacher terminated amid sexual misconduct allegations

Kendrea Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a...
Kendrea Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District on Saturday announced one of its educators recently arrested on sexual misconduct allegations has been terminated and released from duty.

Authorities say Kendrea Hardison surrendered to Columbus police in the presence of her attorney Thursday. Just over two months ago, school district officials reported the former Jordan High School teacher was alleged to have been involved in a sexual assault with a student. The district says Hardison was placed on administrative leave without access to students.

Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority. She pleaded not guilty in recorder’s court Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

