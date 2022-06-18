Columbus teacher terminated amid sexual misconduct allegations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District on Saturday announced one of its educators recently arrested on sexual misconduct allegations has been terminated and released from duty.

Authorities say Kendrea Hardison surrendered to Columbus police in the presence of her attorney Thursday. Just over two months ago, school district officials reported the former Jordan High School teacher was alleged to have been involved in a sexual assault with a student. The district says Hardison was placed on administrative leave without access to students.

Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority. She pleaded not guilty in recorder’s court Friday morning.

