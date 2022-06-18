Business Break
Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Saturday afternoon fire has destroyed an under-construction apartment building in Columbus.

It happened at Greystone Pointe on Old Guard Road. Multiple crews with Columbus Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. There’s no word on any injuries.

The relatively new apartment complex began leasing last December, according to its website.

Stay with us on-air and online as we work to learn more about this incident.

