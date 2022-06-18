First day of Mercy Med’s weekly farmer’s market in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several farmers set up shop at the corner of 38th Street and Second Avenue to sell fresh vegetables, fruit and produce to the public.

Today was the first day of the eight-week run for the farmer’s market setup.

Mercy Med initiated planting the produce in raised planter’s boxes.

This occurred after staff members realized most of their patients had treatable and curable conditions with no place to get fresh produce in the local community.

Those raised beds eventually turned into an acre and a half farm directly across the street from Mercy Med for the community to enjoy fresh produce.

“A few years ago, we realized that our patients have treatable and preventable diseases, but they don’t have access to good nutrition, so we started a farm. So we got an acre and a half of farmland to help manage their diabetes, their high blood pressure. So we started a 4 of like 8x8 raised beds and so that turned into an acre and a half of farmland and so we make it affordable to patients,” said Mercy Med Development Associate Rebecca Gemes.

News Leader 9 was told some of the food was grown by local people in the community and by volunteers of Mercy Med.

The produce is available every Friday this summer from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

