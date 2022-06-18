Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Auburn

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s second annual Juneteenth celebration kicked off Saturday at the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The free event was sponsored by Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor and the Juneteenth Planning Committee. Guest speaker Reverend Dr. Torrance D. Vickerstaff spoke about the importance of Juneteenth.

“We hope to make this an annual event and we want everybody from across all walks of life - it’s not just about African Americans - its about everyone to come, have a good time, interact with each other and maybe just learn something that you didn’t know,” said Kara Collins, event assistant.

Celebrating unsung heroes, “The Legacy Continues”, the event provided food, games, music and performed reenactments.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
A Pine Ridge man found guilty
Jury finds one suspect guilty in 2020 murder of Travis Henry
Police lights
Paralyzed woman dies in house fire on Hwy 165 in Phenix City
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church

Latest News

Portion of Hwy. 27 in Harris County renamed after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Miss Georgia candidates showcase talents for third preliminaries night at Columbus RiverCenter
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident
Unity Week continues with food truck celebrations at the Columbus Civic Center