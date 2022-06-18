Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s second annual Juneteenth celebration kicked off Saturday at the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The free event was sponsored by Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor and the Juneteenth Planning Committee. Guest speaker Reverend Dr. Torrance D. Vickerstaff spoke about the importance of Juneteenth.

“We hope to make this an annual event and we want everybody from across all walks of life - it’s not just about African Americans - its about everyone to come, have a good time, interact with each other and maybe just learn something that you didn’t know,” said Kara Collins, event assistant.

Celebrating unsung heroes, “The Legacy Continues”, the event provided food, games, music and performed reenactments.

