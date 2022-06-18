Lawsuit filed against Jeremy Hunt ahead of Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are about five months from the general election but just days away from the June 21st run-off election. As voters get ready to head to the polls, a lawsuit comes out against Jeremy Hunt, who’s running for Georgia’s second congressional seat.

In the Republican Primary back in May, he faced off against three candidates.

One of those, Wayne Johnson, filed against Hunt, plus his campaign group named Jeremy for Georgia, Fox News Network and news anchor Brian Kilmeade.

Johnson is saying this is not about him finishing third on election day. “This is not a sour grapes issue. This is a deep concern about the integrity of our election process,” Wayne Johnson, former candidate, Georgia Congressional 2nd District.

The process, he says, was interrupted by the defendants named in the lawsuit, violating the equal time act, meaning that when political candidates are on camera for media interviews, each candidate should get the same amount of time.

It’s something attorney Ralston Jarrett, who is not associated with the case, says could go to court. “I wouldn’t be surprised because it does include a federal statute, it seems like it was just filed yesterday, and they have 30 days to respond, and it’s going to be interesting to see how fox news and hunt respond,” says Attorney Ralston Jarret.

While lawyers from the hunt camp have not formally responded through the court system, they did release this statement that reads in part, “It is sad that Wayne Johnson and Chris West have resorted to such desperate tactics.

This lawsuit will be dismissed as quickly as Wayne Johnson was dismissed by the voters of the 2nd district. It’s telling that Chris West refuses to denounce dirty tricks like these often played by the radical left against true conservative candidates.”

We reached out to fox news for comment, and they have not replied. We also want to mention that even though Jeremy Hunt says Chris West in his statement, west is not involved in this lawsuit.

