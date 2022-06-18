Business Break
Less Humid for the Holiday; Things Heat Up Quickly Next Week

Elise’s Forecast
Stirrin' It Up: The Perfect Grilled Steak (June 14, 2022).(WAFB)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front passed through this evening leaving us with drier air and much more comfortable conditions heading into Father’s Day tomorrow. Looks to be a great day for grilling out or having a family get-together. Temperatures will still be in the 90s for most of us, however, they will be a few degrees cooler than what we have been seeing over the past week. Rain chances are near zero for Sunday afternoon and stay low well into the next work week. Humidity will also stay lower over the next few days, but highs will quickly move back into the upper 90s - some of us may even see triple digits for air temperature by Wednesday. We should remain dry for most of the week, minus the occasional spotty afternoon shower, but rain chances go back up after Wednesday. We will continue to keep you updated on timing and more solid rain chances over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Friday Morning Weather on the Go