Miss Georgia candidates showcase talents for third preliminaries night at Columbus RiverCenter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was the third night of the preliminaries for Miss Georgia candidates at the RiverCenter in Columbus.

The women answered questions from judges o the panel and gave a statement on social impact.

People at the event enjoyed the entertainment as the women showcased their talents.

They sang, danced and showed some of their instrumental abilities.

Miss Outstanding Teen for the state will be announced soon tonight, while the winner of Miss Georgia will be crowned tomorrow.

