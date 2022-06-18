Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Miss Georgia Competition hosts farewell luncheon at Columbus Trade Center

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Miss Georgia candidates, family and friends came together for a luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

This event is held to thank the 2021 Miss Georgia and Miss Teen crew for their hard work and dedication.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is part of the Miss American organization and one of the most recognizable household names in America, working to empower young women through education and service.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is a nonprofit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally.

The crowning of Miss Georgia will be on Saturday, June 17.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Former Columbus couple talks on Yellowstone floods
Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood

Latest News

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident
Miss Georgia Competition hosts farewell luncheon at Columbus Trade Center
Miss Georgia Competition hosts farewell luncheon at Columbus Trade Center
Lawsuit filed against Jeremy Hunt ahead of Election Day
Lawsuit filed against Jeremy Hunt ahead of Election Day
Unity Week continues with food truck celebrations at the Columbus Civic Center
Unity Week continues with food truck celebrations at the Columbus Civic Center
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders