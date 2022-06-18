Miss Georgia Competition hosts farewell luncheon at Columbus Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Miss Georgia candidates, family and friends came together for a luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

This event is held to thank the 2021 Miss Georgia and Miss Teen crew for their hard work and dedication.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is part of the Miss American organization and one of the most recognizable household names in America, working to empower young women through education and service.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is a nonprofit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally.

The crowning of Miss Georgia will be on Saturday, June 17.

