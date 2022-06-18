Portion of Hwy. 27 in Harris County renamed after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A ceremony was held in Harris County as Highway 27 received a new name. The portion of the road that runs through Hamilton will now be known as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Highway.

The Harris County Men’s Club initiated the idea of renaming it after the Civil Rights leader.

If we were living in a perfect world, it would have happened years ago,” said Ransom Harley, Hamilton mayor. “And its special to me because we finally had people to come together and want to do this. And we had no recall about it and that’s why we did it”

The mayor says this change was long overdue.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.