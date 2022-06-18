Reward of up to $10K offered in Talbot County vehicle arson case

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King on Friday announced a recent Talbot County vehicle fire has been ruled an act of arson.

State officials say a 2012 Infiniti M37 was found burning on the side of Teal Road in Box Springs just before 9:30 p.m. on May 10. King says the vehicle had previously been reported stolen to the Columbus Police Department.

“Our arson investigator examined the vehicle at Carters Towing in Woodland and determined that the fire that caused severe damage throughout had been intentionally set,” said Commissioner King.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

Anyone with details about the vehicle fire is urged to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.

