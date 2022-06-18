Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Reward of up to $10K offered in Talbot County vehicle arson case

Authorities say the vehicle had previously been reported stolen to the Columbus Police...
Authorities say the vehicle had previously been reported stolen to the Columbus Police Department.(Source: Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King on Friday announced a recent Talbot County vehicle fire has been ruled an act of arson.

State officials say a 2012 Infiniti M37 was found burning on the side of Teal Road in Box Springs just before 9:30 p.m. on May 10. King says the vehicle had previously been reported stolen to the Columbus Police Department.

“Our arson investigator examined the vehicle at Carters Towing in Woodland and determined that the fire that caused severe damage throughout had been intentionally set,” said Commissioner King.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

Anyone with details about the vehicle fire is urged to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
A Pine Ridge man found guilty
Jury finds one suspect guilty in 2020 murder of Travis Henry
Police lights
Paralyzed woman dies in house fire on Hwy 165 in Phenix City
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church

Latest News

Democrats on Tuesday are settling multiple statewide races and congressional primaries.
Georgia Democrats look to settle statewide races in runoffs
Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro
Miss Georgia candidates showcase talents for third preliminaries night at Columbus RiverCenter
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident