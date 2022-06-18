Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sunny Skies are Ahead

Allie Ann’s Forecast
Practicing water safety as summer months arrives
Practicing water safety as summer months arrives((Source: WTVM))
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday weekend is starting off strong with clear and mild temperatures this morning! We will dry out through the day which will bring us sunny skies and a high temperature of 97. Sunday is looking pretty as well! The brutal humid conditions we experienced earlier this week will not be present at all tomorrow, as a cold front moves through today bringing in dry air with it. This is great news if you have any outdoor plans for Juneteenth or Father’s Day, conditions will be dry, hot, sunny, and most importantly not humid! Temperatures for the holiday will dip down to the low 70s in the morning and warm up to the mid 90s by the afternoon. These clear skies will continue into the work week and plan to stick around until Thursday morning. Temperatures also continue to climb steadily throughout the week because we are looking to hit the triple digits on Thursday! Thankfully, the incoming rain chance for Friday and the weekend is going to aid in bringing those HOT temperatures back down to the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Former Columbus couple talks on Yellowstone floods
Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood
Police lights
Paralyzed woman dies in house fire on Hwy 165 in Phenix City
Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full Figured Alabama Pageant
Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

Latest News

Practicing water safety as summer months arrives
Drying Out for the Holiday Weekend
Get set to sweat again today. As a front swings through from north to south Saturday, it will...
The heat continues with a little relief sliding in over the weekend
The heat continues but there will be some slight relief this weekend, especially when it comes...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
The Heat Continues....