Sunny Skies are Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday weekend is starting off strong with clear and mild temperatures this morning! We will dry out through the day which will bring us sunny skies and a high temperature of 97. Sunday is looking pretty as well! The brutal humid conditions we experienced earlier this week will not be present at all tomorrow, as a cold front moves through today bringing in dry air with it. This is great news if you have any outdoor plans for Juneteenth or Father’s Day, conditions will be dry, hot, sunny, and most importantly not humid! Temperatures for the holiday will dip down to the low 70s in the morning and warm up to the mid 90s by the afternoon. These clear skies will continue into the work week and plan to stick around until Thursday morning. Temperatures also continue to climb steadily throughout the week because we are looking to hit the triple digits on Thursday! Thankfully, the incoming rain chance for Friday and the weekend is going to aid in bringing those HOT temperatures back down to the mid 90s.

