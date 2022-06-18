Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Unity Week continues with food truck celebrations at the Columbus Civic Center

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Celebrations continue as the Columbus Annual Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee are underway.

This afternoon, people in the community got the chance to come out and support local food truck vendors.

There were more than five food trucks for people to choose from this afternoon at the Civic Center.

Various options, from vegan food and turkey legs to southern home-cooked food, were available at the event.

“Oh, it feels incredible. I think it’s so special what Columbus is doing, like having an entire Unity Week instead of just one Juneteenth celebration. It really allows the citizens of Columbus to enjoy the full breath and multifaceted of What juneteenth can be instead of just one day. You know what I’m saying? It’s everything. It’s every day everybody coming together. It’s beautiful,” said event goer Ray Shaughn Armon.

The fun continues through Monday. Tomorrow at the Columbus Civic Center, Jubliee Day celebrations run all day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Man charged in death of ‘Voice of Auburn Tigers’ announcer, wife facing child porn charges
Former Columbus couple talks on Yellowstone floods
Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood

Latest News

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident
Jatavia and her dad, Justin
CHIME IN: Happy Father’s Day - show us your favorite picture of your dad
At Sevierville Farmers Market on Friday's from 8 a.m. until noon.
First day of Mercy Med’s weekly farmer’s market in Columbus
Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus kicks off annual Box Fan Campaign