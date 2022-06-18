Unity Week continues with food truck celebrations at the Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Celebrations continue as the Columbus Annual Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee are underway.

This afternoon, people in the community got the chance to come out and support local food truck vendors.

There were more than five food trucks for people to choose from this afternoon at the Civic Center.

Various options, from vegan food and turkey legs to southern home-cooked food, were available at the event.

“Oh, it feels incredible. I think it’s so special what Columbus is doing, like having an entire Unity Week instead of just one Juneteenth celebration. It really allows the citizens of Columbus to enjoy the full breath and multifaceted of What juneteenth can be instead of just one day. You know what I’m saying? It’s everything. It’s every day everybody coming together. It’s beautiful,” said event goer Ray Shaughn Armon.

The fun continues through Monday. Tomorrow at the Columbus Civic Center, Jubliee Day celebrations run all day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.