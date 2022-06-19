2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A second victim has died following drowning incidents on West Point Lake last week, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were notified Friday that 49-year-old Stephanie Walker died at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange. She had been in ICU and never recovered, authorities said.

Officials identified the other drowning victim as Walker’s 13-year-old granddaughter, Makayla Prather. Her body was recovered on the evening of June 11, several hours after authorities were called to the incidents near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office last week said both matters appear to be the result of a tragic accident.

