Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake

(CBS46 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A second victim has died following drowning incidents on West Point Lake last week, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were notified Friday that 49-year-old Stephanie Walker died at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange. She had been in ICU and never recovered, authorities said.

Officials identified the other drowning victim as Walker’s 13-year-old granddaughter, Makayla Prather. Her body was recovered on the evening of June 11, several hours after authorities were called to the incidents near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office last week said both matters appear to be the result of a tragic accident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Kendrea Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a...
Columbus teacher terminated amid sexual misconduct allegations
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse
After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned in Columbus
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned in Columbus
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday