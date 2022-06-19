Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county is tossing out 264 speeding tickets after police disclosed that they were behind in testing required to ensure their speed detectors were accurate.

County police officers handed out the tickets for more than two months after certification of their radar and LIDAR speed-detecting equipment had lapsed March 31, The Brunswick News reported.

Police immediately notified county Solicitor General Maria Lugue, who prosecutes traffic citations, when the problem was discovered June 2, Lugue said. Officers also performed an audit to identify all speeding tickets issued during that period.

Lugue said not just speeding citations were affected. She’s also dismissing any additional charges, such as driving on a suspended license, that resulted from traffic stops that resulted from the use of any speed-detection equipment with lapsed certification.

Radar and LIDAR devices used by police must be inspected regularly to make sure they’re working correctly. Devices that pass an annual inspection receive a compliance certification.

LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar, a former president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said Glynn County did the right thing by openly acknowledging the mistake once it was detected.

“Dismissing these cases does not mean the citations weren’t legitimate,” Dekmar said. “It says to the community that we as a department hold themselves to a certain standard.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Kendrea Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a...
Columbus teacher terminated amid sexual misconduct allegations
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned in Columbus
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned in Columbus
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday