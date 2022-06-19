Great Conditions for your Double Holiday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Juneteenth and Father’s Day! A cold front moved through the Chattahoochee Valley last night bringing dry air along with it. The weather conditions for your holiday are outstanding for any outdoor plans! Today we will see temperatures reaching the mid 90s this evening with clear sunny skies and dry conditions. Sunny and dry conditions will continue into the work week with temperatures warming up into the upper 90s. Tuesday is the first official calendar day of summer and is also the longest day of the year. For the first day of summer, conditions are going to be hot as the high is going to be 99 degrees along with mostly sunny skies. If you think Tuesday is hot, there is more instore for Wednesday and Thursday because we are expected to reach the TRIPLE DIGITS both days! Rain coverage returns Friday to help us cool off from those hot temperatures, and the rain will continue into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.